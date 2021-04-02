Covid-19 rate surges again in Tullamore but falls again in another part of Offaly

The Covid-19 rate has increased again in the Tullamore Area this week. It has also risen in Edenderry Area however the rate has fallen once again Birr.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from March 16 to March 29 which has been released this evening.

The Tullamore Area continues to have the highest rate in the country and it has increased again this week. This time last week, the rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 754.5 cases per 100,000 but it has now increased again to 823.1 cases per 100,000. There have been 240 new cases in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks. The next highest rate for an area in the country is Balbriggan in Dublin which has a rate of 546.9 cases per 100,000.

The rate has also increased in the Edenderry Area albeit only marginally. It now stands at 385.5 cases per 100,000. Last week the rate stood at 377.8. Two weeks ago the rate stood at 300.1. There have been 90 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile the rate has reduced again in the Birr Area. Three weeks ago, the rate for the Birr area stood at 357.2. Two weeks ago it dropped down to 274.8 cases per 100,000 and last week the rate fell to 204.1 cases per 100,000. It is now down to 176.6 cases per 100,000 with just 45 new cases in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 509.2 cases per 100,000 up from 450.2 last week. There have been 397 new cases in Offaly in the two week period up to April 1.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has increased slightly this week to 164.9 cases per 100,000.