Normal People among the winners at inaugural Ireland Television Awards

Normal People was among the headline winners in last night’s inaugural Royal Television Society Ireland Television Awards 2021 event on Virgin Media One.

Accepting the award on behalf of Element Pictures Producer Emma Norton described what a 'total joy' it was to work with so many extraordinarily talented people, including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal who Emma described as 'our perfect Marianne & Connell'.

Other RTS Ireland Television Award winners for 2021 included Dara Ó Briain, who received the BAI Outstanding Contribution Award, ShinAwiL Ltd for Dancing With The Stars, and Tyrone Productions for David Brophy’s Unsung Heroes, all broadcast on RTÉ.

The full list of RTS Ireland Television Award winners for 2021 is:

1 – Drama - Sponsored by Screen Ireland - Winner – Normal People – Element Pictures

2 – Entertainment – Sponsored by Piranha Bar - Winner – Dancing With The Stars – ShinAwiL Ltd

3 – Factual Series – Sponsored by Egg Post Production - Winner - David Brophy’s Unsung Heroes – Tyrone Productions

4 – Factual Single – Sponsored by Nemeton TV - Winner Abbeyfealegood - Atom Films

5 – Sport – Sponsored by TVM - Winner: New Gaels - Poolbeg Productions

6 - News & Current Affairs – Sponsored by Camerakit - Winner: RTÉ Investigates - Inside Ireland's Covid Battle; Life & Death - RTÉ

7 – Animation Sponsored by Windmill Lane - Winner: The Voyage - JAM Media

8 – Specialist Factual – Sponsored by Screenscene - Winner – The Funeral Director – GMarch TV for RTÉ

9 - Children’s – Sponsored by IMRO - Winner: Tina Times Two – Dyehouse Films

10 – Outstanding Contribution – Sponsored by BAI - Winner – Dara Ó Briain

Speaking after the broadcast RTS Ireland Television Awards committee chairperson Niall Cogley said “What a great way to launch this new project – with such wholehearted support from such a wide cross-section of the Irish television industry and with so much top-level Irish talent on display.

“There seems to be an abundance of world-class television talent in this country and we are very grateful to all those who participated with entries, on juries, as sponsors, as patrons and as part of the team who pulled this event together.

“Congratulations to all those who were nominated and who were selected as winners. But in such an extraordinarily difficult year for all those who work in the creative industries, we would like to pay a special tribute to the resilience and talent of all those who work in the television industry, on all sides of the camera. We salute your excellence.”

The RTS Programme Awards are among the international gold standard awards for the TV industry and represent an important showcase for the extraordinary talent evident across the television industry in this country.

This is the latest initiative of the Republic of Ireland Centre of Royal Television Society which has been operating since 1996. RTS Ireland organises a range of other events and awards every year including the awards ceremony for student productions in the categories of Drama, Short Form, Comedy, Animation, Factual and Craft Skills.