AN COLUN: The link between sport and our hunter-gatherer ancestors

One of the best books I have read about the subject of happiness is by the English zoologist and surrealist painter Desmond Morris. Morris wrote a greatly acclaimed book "The Naked Ape" in 1967 which shone a light on many of the characteristics of homo sapiens.

About 15 years ago he wrote another excellent work called "The Nature of Happiness". He's been living in Kildare for the last couple of years, and likes the Irish, calling us kind, warm and fond of things which are a bit different.

In "The Nature of Happiness" his take on this hugely important subject is different to the norm. He brings a scientific rigour to the matter in hand and in the process unearths a lot of fascinating stuff about our emotional states. This is not a typical self-help book but rather a clear-eyed, unusual and insightful examination of the subject.

The book doesn't preach or proselytise; it doesn't tell you that you have to behave in certain ways in your life in order to achieve happiness. It doesn't assign exercises to increase your happiness or recommend certain courses for your betterment. It simply points out that there are many ways of achieving happiness and no way is perfect because every method has its pros and its cons. Depending on our personality and our upbringing we will be drawn to some forms of achieving happiness rather than others.

If we are decent, well-balanced people then our avenues will be relatively benign. If we are troubled and out of sorts then our ways will be dark and negative. Therefore Morris asks "Why does cocaine make a drug-addict happy?" "Why does blowing people to bits bring a state of blissful happiness to a suicide-bomber?" And "Why does inflicting pain create a surge of happiness in a sadist?" Forever the scientist Morris insists on looking at every kind of happiness, even the kinds that are disgusting, depraved, evil.

One of his big points is very interesting. He draws a distinction between the state of mind called "contentment" and the state of mind called "happiness". People often confuse contentment with happiness, he says. In fact they are different. Contentment (which we could also call satisfaction or peace of mind) is the mood we experience when our problems and worries are minor and life in general is reasonably stress-free, unthreatening and therefore good.

But even if a number of threats are afflicting us, even if we are experiencing something like a serious illness or a number of people making life difficult and unpleasant for us we can still feel peace of mind and contentment (if we adopt the stoic way - not always easy, but possible). Happiness on the other hand is something else, a different register on our mood spectrum. It is the feeling we experience when life suddenly gets better. "At the very moment when something wonderful happiness to us," writes Morris, "there is a surge of emotion, a sensation of intense pleasure, an explosion of sheer delight - and this is the moment when we are truly happy. Sadly, it does not last very long. Intense happiness is a transient, fleeting sensation. We may continue to feel good for quite a while, but the joyful elation is quickly lost. As one cynic put it: life is prolonged misery interrupted by brief moments of happiness."



Morris has an interesting explanation for these brief feelings of sheer delight. He takes us back to our ancestor-primates, about a million years ago. These animals lived in trees and fed on fruits, nuts and insects. It was a docile existence with few peak moments of emotional intensity. But then, for a reason unknown to us, our ancestor-primates decided to come down from the trees and take to the plains. By doing so they abandoned a lifestyle which entailed gentle and repetitive eating patterns and entered a considerably more challenging world. They became hunting packs on the plains which was demanding and entailed a different mental way of being.

"There had to be an increase in cooperation, communication, intelligence, courage, and the ability to concentrate for long periods of time on a specific goal."

They needed to cooperate because they wouldn't otherwise survive against the stronger and faster predators. They needed to communicate in order to organise the methods of chasing and killing the prey. They needed more courage than their monkey forebears. "At the first sign of danger, the typical reaction of a monkey is to flee up into the safety of the trees. Our ancestors had to repress those panic responses and face up to the hazards of hunting in an entirely new way. Concentration was needed because, compared with picking a fruit, killing prey is a long-term activity. Our ancestors had to develop concerted, focused persistence of a kind also new to primates."

We could learn much from the mood of cooperation which was essential among these hunting groups. Competition, tribalism and violence had to be the exception rather than the norm; because if these instincts were unleashed then there would have been chaos and the survival of the hunting group would have been seriously endangered. The predominant mood must have been mutual aid, cooperation and sharing.

Without these qualities we would never have prospered as a species. This holds true today. Our daily news intake from our TVs, newspapers, etc, distorts this reality because our daily news focusses on the minority of our species who are violent, competitive, chaotic and savage. Most of us in fact would rather a less stressful existence, an existence where we are getting along with others instead of being in competition or conflict with them. For a lot of us a great deal of our thinking is geared not towards chaos and violence but towards achieving moments of intense experience and sheer delight.



After about a million years of the hunter-gatherer tribal existence another major moment in our development occurred when we decided to settle and become farmers. Because of the advent of agriculture not everybody now had to be absorbed with food-getting, which meant that, beginning from about ten thousand years ago, we could develop other skills. The number of these new skills developed at a swift rate. Our natural curiosity and inventiveness was given means of great expression.

"This neolithic revolution saw villages grow into towns and towns into cities. The powerful curiosity factor - humanity's great inventiveness - was now given full rein. Happiness meant a new toy, a new bauble, a new material, a new gadget, a new form of transport, a new style of building. Sadly, it also meant a new weapon and a new dungeon."

There were many pros and cons of this new way of being. Negatively, we became more competitive, more impersonal. A diabolical system of tyrants and slaves emerged. We became less happy compared with our hunter-gatherer forebears. But that million years of hunting on the plains was still wired into our psyches. We still wanted to engage in long hunts with the desired-for kill at their end which would bring an intense surge of happiness because we had once again averted starvation. We had been happiest in our hunter-gatherer past. But we could not go back to that past; therefore we could invent substitutes which would emulate the emotional experience of the hunt and the kill.

Some of us today engage in sport hunting to achieve this feeling, but there are a lot of other substitutes for the many of us who do not. For Morris this includes the benign hobby of book-hunting: "Finding a rare book I desperately want after a long search, acquiring it and carrying it home with me, is a symbolic equivalent of a primeval hunt for prey. Yes, I still need to hunt because I am human, but no, I do not have to kill a wild animal to satisfy my ancient biological hunting urge."

Another substitute is ball sports like soccer or hurling. "If you want to watch the postures and expressions of intense, delirious happiness, watch the actions of the players and the fans when a last-minute winning goal is scored in an important match. I doubt if any primeval hunter ever leapt in the air with such abandoned joy. Modern sport has recreated in an abstract form a complex hunting sequence leading to rare moments of consummatory happiness."