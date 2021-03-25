WHAT'S NEW ON NETFLIX: Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in April

With Covid-19 restrictions here for the foreseeable, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of April, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across April below: 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Prank Encounters: Season 2   01/04/2021  

Snabba Cash  07/04/2021  

The Wedding Coach  07/04/2021  

The Big Day: Collection 2  07/04/2021  

Law School  14/04/2021   

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!   14/04/2021   

The Circle: Season 2  14/04/2021   

Why Are You Like This  16/04/2021 

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2  18/04/2021   

Zero  21/04/2021  

Shadow and Bone  23/04/2021  

Sexify   28/04/2021  

Fatma  27/04/2021  

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2  30/04/2021  

The Innocent  30/04/2021  

Pet Stars  30/04/2021  

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tersanjung the Movie    01/04/2021  

Just Say Yes   02/04/2021  

Concrete Cowboy  02/04/2021  

Run  02/04/2021  

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?   09/04/2021  

Thunder Force  09/04/2021  

Night in Paradise  09/04/2021  

Sky High   02/04/2021  

New Gods: Nezha Reborn   12/04/2021   

The Soul   14/04/2021 

Ride or Die  15/04/2021  

Love and Monsters   14/04/2021  

Ajeeb Daastaans   16/04/2021   

Tell Me When  23/04/2021  

Stowaway   22/04/2021  

The Disciple   (Coming soon)   

And Tomorrow the Entire World   30/04/2021   

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Magical Andes: Season 2   01/04/2021  

Worn Stories   01/04/2021 

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute   07/04/2021  

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist  07/04/2021   

My Love: Six Stories of True Love  13/04/2021  

Why Did You Kill Me?  14/04/2021  

Headspace Guide to Sleep  28/04/2021    

Searching For Sheela  (Coming soon)  

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Family Reunion: Part 3  05/04/2021  

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You   06/04/2021  

Mighty Express: Season 3  13/04/2021  

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico   16/04/2021  

Arlo the Alligator Boy   16/04/2021  

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2  20/04/2021 

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4  27/04/2021  

The Mitchells vs. The Machines  30/04/2021  

NETFLIX ANIME

The Way of the Househusband  08/04/2021    

Yasuke  29/04/2021