Who are the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham on Friday night will be Liam Neeson, Micheàl Richardson, Tahar Rahim, Cush Jumbo, Rob Brydon, Deborah Meaden and Laura Mvula.

Liam Neeson and Micheàl Richardson join Graham to speak about playing father and son in new comedy drama 'Made in Italy', while breakout star of 'The Serpent', Tahar Rahim, talks about his gripping new legal drama The Mauritanian.

Cush Jumbo, who stars in British thriller 'The Beast Must Die', also joins the couch alongside comedian and actor Rob Brydon, and the undisputed queen of Dragon's Den. Deborah Meaden.

Music on the night will be from singer-songwriter Laura Mvula.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, March 26 at 10.45pm.