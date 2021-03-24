HSE confirms four Offaly schools hit with Covid-19 cases

The HSE has confirmed that classes in four schools in Tullamore have been 'excluded' due to Covid-19.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, the HSE confirmed that the classes in the schools had pupils who tested positive. It also confirmed that the pupils attended the after school childcare facility where there has been a significant outbreak in the town.

The four affected schools are St Joseph's NS, Arden View; Scoil Eoin Phoil, Arden View; Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, Cloncollog; Ballinamere NS.

Covid-19 cases are still rising in Offaly as the county's overall rate has gone up again

There were 31 new cases in Offaly yesterday bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county up to 443.8 cases per 100,000. The rate on Monday stood at 424.6. There have been 331 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.