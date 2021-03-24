Gardaí investigating after discovery of man's body in apartment in Offaly

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body in an apartment in Offaly on Tuesday.

The body was discovered at the Downshire apartment complex adjacent to the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre in Edenderry early on Tuesday morning, March 23.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene before 9am on Tuesday.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that the body of the deceased was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post mortem.