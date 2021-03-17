HSE identify new potential site for Offaly primary care centre

The HSE has identified a potential new site for a primary care centre in Birr, according to Cllr John Clendennen.

"The successful site is a greenfield site on the eastern side of Birr Outdoor Education Centre, which is approximately 200 metres further from the town centre compared to the previously identified Rugby Club site," Cllr Clendennen said.

"The proposed site must now go before the HSE Board for full approval before issuing a letter of intent to the successful bidder.

There are no newly developed sporting facilities proposed under this latest proposal.

"The delivery of this project will have no impact on any of the existing health service provisions in the town, and will lead to enhancement and upgrading of the current offering with the provision of a broad range of state of the art medical facilities and services at one location," the councillor claimed.

The last site near the rugby club was voted down by the majority of councillors at a meeting in 2018. Speaking in 2019, Cllr Clendennen expressed his disappointment at that refusal of councillors to support the original development, saying, "I didn't agree with that decision but I accepted it."

He says this latest update on a new site "is a welcome update but the HSE must continue to prioritise the process and ensure a speedy decision with no further delays, given that the previous site turned down by a majority vote of Offaly County Council members that has delayed the development by almost three years."

"It is imperative that the HSE continue to provide regular and detailed updates on the progress of this much-needed development for Birr and the surrounding area, and I will continue to ensure it is a priority.

"If the newly proposed site is approved by the HSE Board, the successful bidder will be required to submit a planning application to Offaly County Council seeking permission to proceed with construction of the development."