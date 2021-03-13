Woman brought to hospital following road accident in Offaly

A woman has been brought to hospital following a road accident in Offaly this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a truck and a car which occurred at approximately 1:30pm at Ballindown on the N52 near Birr.

A female occupant of the car was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The road was partially blocked by the truck following the accident but a stop go operation was put in place by gardai and the fire service.

The road is now open.