Woman brought to hospital following road accident in Offaly
Gardai are attending a crash on the M7 near the Tipperary / Limerick border
A woman has been brought to hospital following a road accident in Offaly this afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a truck and a car which occurred at approximately 1:30pm at Ballindown on the N52 near Birr.
A female occupant of the car was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported. The road was partially blocked by the truck following the accident but a stop go operation was put in place by gardai and the fire service.
The road is now open.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on