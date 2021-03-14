Motorist caught driving at twice the speed limit has tasty excuse for gardai
Driver caught driving at twice the speed limit has tasty excuse to gardai - FILE PIC: Big Mac
A motorist caught driving at twice the speed limit gave an incredible excuse to gardai for why they were driving so fast.
Naas Roads Policing Unit, carrying out a speed check, detected a car speeding at 107km in a built-up area with a 50km speed limit.
Gardaí reported that the driver said they were "in a rush for a Big Mac" burger at the local McDonalds.
The motorist was arrested and an appearance in court will follow.
We’re not loving this!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 7, 2021
Naas Roads Policing Unit carrying out a speed check last night detected this car speeding at 107km in a built up area with a 50km speed limit.
Driver said they were in a rush for a Big Mac.
Driver arrested, court to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/HRiDUF2Rbt
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on