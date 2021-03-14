Motorist caught driving at twice the speed limit has tasty excuse for gardai

A motorist caught driving at twice the speed limit gave an incredible excuse to gardai for why they were driving so fast.

Naas Roads Policing Unit, carrying out a speed check, detected a car speeding at 107km in a built-up area with a 50km speed limit.

Gardaí reported that the driver said they were "in a rush for a Big Mac" burger at the local McDonalds.

The motorist was arrested and an appearance in court will follow.