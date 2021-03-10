Closing date approaching to enter Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Offaly teachers in primary and second-level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, March 24 next.

Last year almost 400 pupils from schools in Co Offaly submitted entries to the Competition.

Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

So get entering!