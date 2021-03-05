JOBS ALERT: Coughlan Engineering in Tullamore are hiring

Coughlan Engineering (Tullamore) Ltd is hiring for a number of positions.

"Coughlan Engineering is a well-established and renowned family run business who have been serving some of the top names in the Irish Industrial and Construction sectors for five decades. We are known for providing high-quality bespoke products in steel, stainless steel, and aluminium.

"Due to strong market demand and continued growth, we are seeking to recruit a senior stainless-steel fabricator.

Why join our team? The Company is known for paying due regard to employee welfare and skills development.

"We encourage trust and empowerment of our team who are viewed as the reason we have continued success. The Company is investing heavily in augmenting our technical capabilities through purchase of new CNC machinery. We are seeking candidates who share our ambition to continuously evolve, who take pride in their work and wish to develop their craft. We place a very high value on good attitude and seek always to treat our employees with dignity and respect and strongly encourage them to continually develop and expand their capabilities.

THE JOBS

Job Title: Stainless Steel TIG Fabricator [Architectural Metalwork]

Reporting to Responsible Welding Coordinator a

Based: Tullamore workshop and client sites as required

Key Duties & Responsibilities of the Role

Read and interpret shop drawings.

Set up and operate various production equipment.

Fabricate & install stainless steel handrails, street furniture & cabinets.

MIG & TIG weld in accordance to EN 1090.

Polish TIG welds to an architectural standard.

Passivate finished goods and prepare for transport.

Record time and material.

Liaise directly with site management.

Work to tight deadlines.

Diagnose & report issues to management.

Attend and complete all required training.

Adhere to Safety Statement, Quality Procedures and Employment Handbook.

Ad hoc duties as required by management.

Personal Profile

M.A.M.F., Metal Fabricator or equivalent.

Perfectionist.

Team player.

Full, clean driving license.

The following are advantageous:

Pipe welding experience.

Glass fitting experience.

Leadership / mentoring experience.



Job Title: Installation Team Leader [Architectural Metalwork]

Reporting to Project Manager

Based: Client sites and Tullamore workshop

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Read and interpret shop drawings.

Install balustrades, handrails and light structural steel elements.

MIG & TIG weld and clean to an architectural standard.

Set up and operate various tools and equipment on site.

Record time against individual works orders.

Liaise directly with site management in fluent English.

Work to tight deadlines.

Diagnose and report issues to management.

Solve issues as they arise and maintain progress.

Attend and complete all required training.

Adhere to Safety Statement, Quality Procedures and Employment Handbook.

Drive company van.

Maintaining inventory of tools, consumables etc., in company van.

Ad-hoc duties, as required by management.

Personal Profile

M.A.M.F., or Metal Fabricator or equivalent.

Problem solver.

Team player.

Full, clean driving licence, preferably category BE.

Extensive experience carrying out similar work.

The following are advantageous:

Pipe welding experience.

Glass fitting experience.

Leadership / mentoring experience.

Job Title: CNC Waterjet Operator

Reporting to Production Foreman

Based: Tullamore workshop



Key Duties & Responsibilities

Calibrate Flow Mach 500 waterjet & Test production samples.

Carry out planned preventative maintenance.

Troubleshoot issues with machine.

Provide technical assistance to customers in fluent English.

Issue cost estimates to customers via our ERP system.

Programme machine using FlowCUT, FlowExpert, FlowMaster and FlowNest software.

Load/Unload material using forklift and gantry crane.

Use abrasive wheels to carry out any required finishing.

Manage the Company’s inventory.

Ensure full material traceability and cost-tracking on works orders.

Be the Company’s Lean Management Champion.

Prepare finished goods for transport and issue delivery dockets via our ERP system.

Plan and carry out process improvements.

Organise and schedule work according to priority.

Work to agreed delivery dates.

Adhere to Safety Statement, Quality Procedures and Employment Handbook.

Perform ad-hoc duties at the request of management.

Personal Profile

A background in mechanical engineering is essential.

Experience implementing Lean principles is very important.

Candidate will enjoy learning and new challenges.

Highly motivated to produce high quality, accurate work.

Experience working with modern stock management systems.

A second European language may be an advantage.

Experience using SolidWorks is an advantage.

The ability to lead and work on own initiative is essential.

For more information or to apply search for Coughlan Engineering on jobs.ie or email niall@coughlanengineering.ie or call 057 9321447