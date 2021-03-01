Bank of Ireland to close three branches in Offaly

Bank of Ireland is to close three branches in Offaly as part of plans 103 branches on the island of Ireland.

Details of the branches to close were announced after staff were informed of the decisions this morning.

The three branches in Offaly that will close are Banagher, Edenderry and Clara.

No closures are expected to happen before September.

Once the closures are complete, that will leave two branches of Bank of Ireland operating in Offaly in Tullamore and Birr.

Bank of Ireland states that a new partnership with An Post will provide banking services locally. The new partnership with An Post means that Bank of Ireland customers can now avail of banking services at their local post office – Banagher, Clara and Edenderry all have a post office and there are 15 more in the county.

Bank of Ireland says that the changes are in response to 'significant trends in how people are banking'. Bank of Ireland is closing a number of branches nationwide and footfall at the closing branches is down on average by c60% since 2017, while digital usage has increased by one third.