Steady progress welcomed on Midlands University plans

Independent TD for Laois Offaly and member of the Joint Oireachtas Education Committee Carol Nolan has said that efforts to establish a technological university for the Midlands and the Mid-West, are proceeding as planned with the likely establishment date set for this September.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she raised the matter with the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris at the Education Committee debate on the future expansion of technological universities:

"In terms of expanding the potential of the Midlands to become a driver in the promotion of technological and apprenticeship skills, it is vital that this project proceeds on time and as planned.

"That is why I was delighted to have Minister Harris confirm to me that the September milestone is still on course to be reached.

"As we know, the new Midlands University will involve the merger of Athlone Institute of Technology and Limerick Institute of Technology. It is an exciting and innovative project that I very much hope will lead to a major rebalancing of regional influence.

"I also hope that it will breathe fresh life into the growth and rejuvenation of the apprenticeship model of further education with strong links being forged with local businesses.

"We have to do all we can to ensure that real educational and job potential is delivered for the Midlands; and that hope is provided for our young students and indeed those who may want to retrain or up skill following the major job losses that are set to occur in other areas," concluded Deputy Nolan.