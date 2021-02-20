Offaly now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The county recorded 40 new cases today pushing the 14 Day Incidence Rate up to 409.2 cases per 100,000. That is well above the national average which now stands at 250.2 cases per 100,000. There have been 319 cases in Offaly in the last two weeks.

As of midnight, Friday, February 19, the HPSC has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 214,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Twenty-four of these deaths occurred in February, one in January and one in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

There has been a total of 4,135 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.