Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital increases over last two days

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital has increased over last two days.

According to figures from the HSE, there are now 23 patients with the virus being treated at the hospital. Of those patients, four are being treated in the hospital's Critical care Unit. The latest figures show that there are no vacant general beds and no vacant Critical Care beds at the hospital.

Two days ago, there were 18 patients being treated at the hospital with three patients in the Critical Care Unit.

Yesterday, the number of patients has increased to 22 with three patients in the Critical Care Unit.

While the number of patients in Tullamore Hospital has increased in the last two days, across the country the number of patients hospitalised has dropped from 831 to 703.

