Guests revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

On tonight’s show Graham welcomes Oscar-nominated British star Rosamund Pike, top TV chef Gordon Ramsay, Downton star Hugh Bonneville, Welsh rugby great Gareth Thomas, comedian and presenter Judi Love, and singer songwriters Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan.

Rosamund Pike joins Graham from Prague to chat about moving to a new city, playing the villain in her new comedy thriller ‘I Care a Lot’, and learning another language during lockdown.

Gordon Ramsey talks about hosting the new BBC quiz show ‘Bank Balance’, and the state and fate of the restaurant industry, while Hugh Bonneville joins Graham from home to chat about playing Roald Dahl in new film ‘To Olivia’, working alongside Keeley Hawes, and whether there will be another Downton movie.

Welsh rugby great Gareth Thomas talks about his new book Stronger, and Judi Loves talks about laughter and healing.

Ella and Tom perform Let's Go Home Together live in the studio before joining Graham for a chat.

And finally, Graham pulls the lever on Gareth who volunteers, without seemingly knowing what is about to happen, to sit in the Big Red Chair on behalf of audience members telling their funniest stories from the comfort of their own home.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, February 19 at 10.45pm.