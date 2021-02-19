PROPERTY WATCH: Picturesque residential farm with plenty of land on offer in the Midlands

Hume Auctioneers are currently offering a magnificent residential farm for sale at Cashel, Ballyroan, Co. Laois.

Cashel Farm is a picture postcard residential holding on 36 Acres of quality grassland in Ballyroan Village just 10 minutes from Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and the M7.

The house is a charming four bedroom residence in need of total modernisation.

The residence is set on 0.43 Acres and includes a car garage.

The land extends to 36.8 acres of quality grassland enjoying an elevated setting with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

The farmyard with its own separate road frontage and entrance incorporates a large concreted yard with a three span hayshed, silage pit and various outhouses.

The land is in one parcel and is in three distinct fields, well fenced and well defined.

It is a timely reminder that in 2006 Pass farm in Cullenagh just a couple of miles away hit national headlines for selling at €62,500 per acre breaking all records. With Cashel farm being offered at in or around €10,000 per acre, significant value appears to be on the table.

Guide price: Lot1 House on 0.43 Acres. Offers in Excess of €140,000

Lot 2 Yard Sheds and land on 36.4 Acres €360,000

The entire: Offers in Excess of €500,000.

Viewing of this magnificent property is by appointment only with John Dunne in Hume Auctioneers 057 8681111

Brochures and maps can be downloaded at www.hume.ie