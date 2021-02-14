Love is the only answer

Like many of our yearly special events and occasions, St.Valentine’s Day will be celebrated this year in lockdown because of the restrictions in place to alleviate the causes of the Coronavirus.

Also in the past few years St. Valentine's Day like many other special days has become commercialised. The focus on love and romance for couples can leave many people feeling left out and even lost.

According to history, St. Valentine’s Day which we celebrate on the 14th February was not associated with romantic love until the Middle Ages. If you are waiting for this day to come around so that you can show your love, you are missing a part of life that should be valued for more than once yearly. So if you haven't already, instead of the emphasis on expensive displays of affection, why not take a more spiritual approach to St. Valentine’s Day and try and keep real love all the year around for real love really does set you free?

The expression of love to another should not be reserved for a single day or for a special event or occasion. The celebration of real love is more about how you live each day with the one you love and care for. This St. Valentine’s Day you may well have probably either sent or received a valentine from someone. But just like many of our special celebratory days, you don't have to be held hostage to commercial interests.

A true celebration of love can be so much more than an obligatory sharing of chocolate, prosecco or if you're in the money maybe champagne, or candlelight dinners, and this celebration of love doesn't require anything more than the depths and richness of your own sweet beautiful heart and soul. There’s a lot more behind it than just cards and gifts.There’s a true-life story. It’s a story that teaches us a lot about love, sacrifice, care, strength and commitment, the true meaning of St. Valentine’s Day and a meaning that we should aspire to keep all year around! Historians hopefully will be happy with me following these historic facts!!!



The Real Valentine

In the third century, the Roman Empire was ruled by Emperor Claudius II Gothicus. He was nicknamed Claudius the Cruel because of his harsh leadership and his tendency for getting into wars and abusing his people. In fact, he was getting into so many wars during the third century that he was having a difficult time recruiting enough soldiers. Claudius believed that recruitment for the army was down because Roman men did not want to leave their loved one's or families behind, so he canceled all marriages and engagements in Rome. Thousands of couples saw their hopes of matrimony dashed by the single act of a tyrant. And no one seemed interested in standing up to the emperor.

But a simple Christian priest named Valentine did come forward and stood up for love. He began to secretly marry soldiers before they went off to war, despite the emperor’s orders. In 269 A.D., Emperor Claudius found out about the secret ceremonies. He had Valentine thrown into prison and deemed that he would be put to death. As Valentine was awaiting execution, he healed a blind girl who happened to be the jailer’s daughter. On the eve of his execution, with no writing instruments available, Valentine is said to have written her a sonnet in ink that he squeezed from violets. He supposedly finished the farewell note signed “from your Valentine.” Legend has it that his words made the blind woman see again.

The next day Valentine was clubbed to death by Roman executioners. St. Valentine gave his life so that young couples could be bonded together in holy matrimony. They may have killed the man, but not his spirit. Even centuries after his death, the story of Valentine’s self-sacrificing commitment to love was legendary in Rome and spread worldwide. Eventually, he was granted sainthood and the Catholic Church decided to create a feast in his honor. They picked February 14th as the day of celebration because of the ancient belief that birds (particularly lovebirds, but also owls and doves) began to mate on that very day.

Thought for the week

As your thought for the week, seek out opportunities to think about those people who are often forgotten on these special days. Those who are elderly, alone, abandoned, orphaned, ill, homeless or living on the edges of our society need our love too. Remember them in your giving, prayers, intentions and meditations. If you have the chance to volunteer your time, money or resources to help those in need or good charities that help so many worthy causes please make the effort to do so and do so all the year around. Express if you can more than anything for our country and world the love of real selfless charity! So, remember your relationships will have more meaning if you celebrate Valentine's Day each and every day of the year by showing your love every day!

Here is a prayer I love to say now and then when love is the only answer needed - THE LOVE PRAYER - Today I remove all boundaries and walls, Once used as a means of defence, I forgive those things from the darkened past, That in love’s divine realm make no spiritual sense. Releasing all worries, all burdens and doubt, I bring light to the shadows of fear. By centering myself with a loving thought, Harsh judgments I no longer hear. The greatest experience that life has to give, Is love from an open heart, For it moves me to appreciate all there is, And I’m one with it all, not apart. It’s love that brings me closer to God, And leads me according to God’s way, Love’s light warms my spirit, it nurtures my soul, And assures me everything is okay. I am one with God and never apart, As I live this day with an open loving heart. Amen