Offaly Folklore Collection to be focus of Zoom lecture

The February lecture from Offaly History is titled “Online Folklore Collections from County Offaly - An Exploration of Dúchas.ie” and will be given by Jonny Dillon.

It takes place on Monday next, February 15 at 7.30pm via Zoom.

For admission email Offaly History at info@offalyhistory.com for the link and mark your email as Zoom Offaly Folklore. The lecture is free of charge.

In this presentation Jonny Dillon will explore folkloric material collected from County Offaly and hosted on www.Dúchas.ie, the online platform of the National Folklore Collection, University College Dublin.

The history of the 1937-1939 Schools’ Folklore Scheme will be provided, along with an introduction to the Dúchas website and its functionality.

Jonny Dillon is an archivist at the National Folklore Collection (NFC), University College Dublin, a tradition archive which was inscribed to the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in December 2017. Jonny produces and hosts the NFC’s monthly podcast Blúiríní Béaloidis. He is also a research editor for the NFC’s online platform Dúchas.ie and is Honorary Treasurer to the Folklore of Ireland Society.

The Society welcome members from the Birr, Banagher and Edenderry historical societies. .

Thanks for members support and to Ciarán McCabe, the OHAS Fixtures Secretary.

The January lecture on the Offaly graveyards attracted viewers from Moscow to Puttaghan and was a great success.

The lecture was given by Tullamore and Banagher historian, James Scully based on his book, published before Christmas.

The book on the history and memorials of Saint Rynagh’s Old Graveyard in Banagher, was published by Offaly History with the support of the Heritage Office in Offaly County Council and the Creative Ireland Programme.

It features a collection of essays and short articles on the different aspects and inhabitants of the church and burial ground.

The volume includes a comprehensive survey of 182 memorials ranging in date from 1576 to 1918. A transcription and description of each monument is given accompanied, where possible, with clear photographs.

The outstanding quality of the pictures, taken by Peter Pilkington, Eoghan Broderick and the author himself, greatly enhance the engaging text.

The addition of dozens of relevant historical images also helps to make the whole production an enjoyable read.

The somewhat lengthy but well-divided introduction explains the reasoning behind the title‘Forgotten Souls’, and elaborates on the methodology of recording and describing the memorials.

The work of the stonecutter in general and then in particular in the graveyard, is well described with illustrated references to the rich vernacular characteristics of many of the headstones.

Three short articles then recall the impact of the cholera epidemic on Banagher in the 1830s, a famine funeral in 1847 and the story of the gradual closure of the burial ground between 1872 and 1924. Two short essays by conservation architect, Eoghan Broderick and Galway City heritage officer, Jim Higgins treat the ecclesiastical history and archaeological importance of the site in detail.