Over 100 catalytic converters and substantial amount of cash seized in Garda raid

Gardaí have seized 110 catalytic converters and a substantial amount of cash following a search in County Meath on Thursday morning.

At approximately 10am this morning, Gardaí attached to the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force searched a business premises in east Meath under warrant. They were assisted by personnel from the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, Santry DDU and local Gardaí.

The search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized 110 catalytic converters, €27,500 and £55,000 Sterling as well as a number of documents.

All items seized are subject to a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.