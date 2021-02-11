Offaly deaths and funerals - February 11
Teresa Mulrennan (née Meleady) - Ballynowlart, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Croghan, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday at 11:20am arriving The Sacred Heart Church Clonbullogue for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Cloncrane Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times. Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/Clonbullogue-Parish-101840708161778/
Mary Mann (née McDonald) - New Road, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am, followed by burial in Kilcornan Graveyard, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr Mary’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines
Joe Dunne, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
James O'Reilly; Stanmore, NW London and formerly of Aughamore, Clara, Offaly
Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Tuesday, 16th February, at St. William of York Church, Stanmore. May Jimmy rest in peace and rise in glory. The Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/680912 Donations to St Luke's Hospice in Harrow and Brent would be gratefully appreciated.
Agnes Flanagan (née Connolly) - 26 Davitt Street, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
Noeleen Mooney (née Ward) - Aughaboy, Ferbane, Offaly
A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb.13th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.
