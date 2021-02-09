SNOW WARNING: Met Eireann extends snow warning to more counties and warns of possible accumulations

Met Eireann has extended a snow and ice warning to more counties this morning and is warning of possible accumulations

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning is now in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan

Met Eireann says is expects accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places. The warning is in place from 8am this morning (Tuesday) until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for today is for the weather to be cold and blustery today with scattered wintry showers of sleet or snow giving some accumulations in places. There will be a mix of cloud with some bright or sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, with icy stretches lingering in some areas through the day and an added wind chill factor due to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

Very cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost setting in. Scattered wintry showers will continue overnight, mainly confined to the eastern half of the country as long clear spells develop elsewhere. Winds will ease to a light or moderate northeast breeze. Temperatures dropping to between -5 and 0 degrees with icy stretches.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for a bright, crisp start in the morning for many areas with lingering frost and ice. It will be very cold again with wintry showers of sleet or snow mainly affecting north Leinster, east Ulster and the midlands. Many areas elsewhere will stay dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, in moderate easterly breezes.