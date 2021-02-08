Forecaster warning of significant falls of snow in coming days as bitterly cold air from Russia hits Ireland

A forecaster is warning of 'significant falls of snow' across the country throughout the week with the heaviest snow likely to be on Thursday as bitterly cold Siberian air hits Ireland.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says a weather system on Thursday will bring heavy rain in the southwest and this will readily turn to snow as it encounters the very cold air in place across the country. This snow will be heavy, resulting in some significant falls of snow and travel disruption for those commuting to and from work. He says that while the exact amount of snow remains unknown, it could well range between 5-15 cm in some areas.

The Offaly weather forecaster notes that there have been some light snow flurries in parts of the northeast of the country this morning, but these showers are forecast to intensify and become more widespread across the northern half of Leinster and southeast Ulster during the afternoon and evening.

More snow is set to follow as the latest update on Ireland's Weather Channel on Facebook states that overnight tonight and throughout Tuesday, the showers will continue to intensify and increase in their frequency, forming bands of more persistent snow for a time and resulting in some moderate accumulations of snow in some parts. Where these lines of snow showers form they could well leave 5-10 cm of snow on the ground by Tuesday evening.

He adds that showers will continue on Wednesday though becoming somewhat lighter and allowing for greater levels of sunshine. Cloud will gradually build on Wednesday night ahead of the advancing weather system on Thursday.

