Covid-19 slows further across all areas of Offaly in last seven days

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 19 to February 1.

The figures show that positive cases of the virus remain high right across Offaly however the rate has fallen again across all areas of the county in the last seven days.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry has dropped significantly again this week and now stands at 381.5 cases per 100,000. There were 89 cases in the area in the last two weeks. This time last week the rate stood at 690.2 cases per 100,000 and there had been 161 news cases. Two weeks ago the rate stood at 1054.6.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has also reduced in the last week. Last week the rate for the area stood at 658.5 cases per 100,000 and there had been 192 new cases. The rate has now fallen to 528.1 and there have been 154 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area has also fallen in the last 14 days. The rate now stands at 510.3 per 100,000 of population with 130 new cases in the area in the last 14 days. Seven days ago, the rate for the area stood at 757.6 cases per 100,000 and there had been 193 new cases.

As of Thursday, January 29, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 424.6 cases per 100,000. A week ago, the rate stood at 623.4 cases per 100,000 and two weeks ago it stood at 1140.7.

Offaly ranks eighth highest in the country but is just below the national average which as of Thursday stands at 397.1 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 18,909 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.