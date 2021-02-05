Offaly's newest hub in Birr responds to the need for remote working

OFFALY'S newest hub, stream BIRR is responding to the need for more remote working particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. stream BIRR provides hot desks and modern spacious furnished offices for individuals who require high speed broadband and a secure location to work in.

Geared towards researchers, academia and businesses that use Big Data, stream BIRR provides unique opportunities for cross-sectoral collaboration between those involved in research and business sectors associated with everything from astronomy to animation, fintech to film, robotics to research and from manufacturing to machine learning.

Who will benefit:

Start-ups and expanding business in the areas of

Robotics

Manufacturing

Fintech

Machine Learning

Animation & Film

Multi-media

Renewable energies

These sectors reflect the strong indigenous and emerging sectors in the Midland region.

Tenants will benefit from this co-working environment and business support, mentoring and assistance from Local Enterprise Office Offaly. stream BIRR provides a vital addition to the existing supports and services for enterprise in the county.

stream BIRR facilitates remote workers, researchers, start-ups and growing businesses.

You can access hot desk space on a daily or monthly basis, or alternatively, you can rent dedicated office space. In addition, stream BIRR provides networking and learning opportunities in data analytics and related subjects. These events are open to tenants and businesses in the Midlands Region.

To develop the growing cluster of companies using Big Data, stream BIRR partner with the researchers at I-LOFAR in Birr and third level universities and institutions on events and conferences.

Services available:

Daily, weekly, monthly hot desks

Modern and spacious office spaces

Meeting/ Training room

High speed broadband

Free parking

Membership by application

For enquiries contact Caitriona on 087 4052624 or visit www.streambirr.ie for more information.

stream BIRR, Floor 1, Birr Technology Centre

E: cmontgomery@streambirr.ie

T: 087 4052624

W: www.streambirr.ie