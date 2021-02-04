Birr Lions Club Christmas Appeal raises over € 7,000 for Birr SVP

Birr Lions Club has supported St Vincent de Paul in Birr over the years through various food collections, Christmas fasts and other fundraising events.

Unfortunately because of Covid-19, these activities weren't possible this Christmas. However, this didn't stop the Birr Lions Club raising money for the important work that the St Vincent de Paul do locally in the Birr area.

In light of this, the club launched a GoFundMe campaign specifically to raise funds for Birr St Vincent de Paul and last week, Ken Enright, President of the Birr Lions Club was “absolutely delighted” to hand over a cheque for over € 7,000 to Edel O'Brien Boyd, Chairperson of Birr St Vincent de Paul outside the organisation's shop, which unfortunately remains closed due to Covid-19 level 5 restrictions.

Speaking to the 'Tribune', Ken thanked everyone for their support of the fundraising campaign and the “huge contribution” made to it. “We were actually surprised by the amount of money that we got. The original target was € 2,500 and we got that within a week of setting up the GoFundMe page.”

Ken explained the total was changed to € 4,000 and in the end, the Birr Lions Club raised over €7,000. “This year was different as the normal fundraising endeavours weren't available to the club. We would have usually had the Christmas fast, which has a bucket collection on the street for that. And last year we helped with the Christmas market which was not possible this year at all.”

SVP Birr covers Birr town and the wider area of Birr such as Kinnitty, Banagher, Lorrha and Crinkle.

And, its chairperson, Edel was delighted to receive the cheque from the Birr Lions Club.

“From our end, we are very grateful to the people of Birr and to the Lions club for donating to the GoFundMe page. It has helped us to help the people of Birr particularly over the Christmas period. And, any money that was raised in Birr stays in Birr, which is very important to us.”

Speaking about the work Vincent de Paul does, Edel encouraged anyone who may need help to contact them through the helpline. “We are here to help anyone that is in need. So if there is anyone out there in need they should contact us through the helpline and we will help with different things that they might not be able to deal with at the moment,” she added.