UPDATE: Air quality in Offaly town declines further as EPA rating changes

The air quality in an Offaly town has declined further as the Environmental Protection Agency rating has once again been lowered.

The EPA air quality scale works from 1 to 10 with one being the best. The rating for Banagher moved to five yesterday afternoon and now stands at six which is one step below poor.

This graph shows how the particulate and gas readings collected a the Banagher station in the last 24 hours. It fell overnight but has crept up again this morning

This map clearly shows Banagher as an outlier in the country in terms of air quality with the rating for the area just one step off poor.

In a statement to the Offaly Express yesterday, the EPA stated:

"The local air quality network monitoring station in Banagher Co. Offaly has moved to a Fair status due to the indicative particulate matter concentrations monitored in the town. When there are elevated localised concentrations of pollutants, often linked to unfavourable weather conditions, the Air Quality Index for Health (AQIH) will shift away from a good status. Further information on the AQIH and its linked health advice is outlined on www.airquality.ie. The EPA is keeping this local air quality network monitoring station under review."

You can continue to check the hourly readings from the Banagher station by clicking here