Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital increases over the weekend

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore hospital has increased over the weekend.

Latest figures from the HSE shows that there are currently 55 patients with the virus being treated in Tullamore Hospital. Of those patients, seven are being treated in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital.

Before the weekend, there were 47 patients being treated for the virus in the hospital.

According to the HSE, as of Sunday evening, there were only four vacant general beds in the hospital and no vacant beds in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Latest figures from the INMO's daily Trolley Watch show that there are nine patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.