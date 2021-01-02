Offaly records single biggest daily increase in new Covid-19 cases today

After being one of the county's with a lower rate of Covid-19 throughout December, Offaly has today recorded its single biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that there were 86 new cases in Offaly in the last 24 hours. The previous biggest daily increase in the county was 73 which came in early May. Figures for the county have been increasing steadily in the last few days.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county has now increased to 269.4 per 100,000 which is still below the national Incidence Rate of 381.6 per 100,000. Monaghan now has the highest rate in the country at 783.6 cases per 100,000. WIcklow has the lowest at 162.2 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Friday, January 1, the HPSC has been notified of 3,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 96,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 389 were in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has now been a total of 2,252 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”