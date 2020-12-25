STORM WARNING: Storm Bella weather warnings issued for coming days by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings as Storm Bella approaches Ireland.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Ireland. On Saturday (St Stephen's Day), through the late afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast. With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Ireland. On Saturday (St Stephen’s Day), through the late afternoon, evening and night, heavy rain associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will move southwards over Ireland and may cause localised flooding in some areas.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.