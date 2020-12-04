WATCH: Who are the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show?
Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed
The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show and it is another star studded line-up.
Among the guests joining Graham Norton are Dolly Parton, Amanda Seyfried, Michael J Fox, Stephen Fry and Nian Sosanya.
The Graham Norton Show is on BBC 1 tonight at 10.45pm.
This Friday we're joined by @stephenfry, Tom Allen, @AmandaSeyfried, @realmikefox, Nina Sosanya, @jamieoliver AND @DollyParton! Friday at 10:45pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/BZTX2u8Pzn— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) December 2, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on