Sadness at death of retired Offaly Garda Superintendent

THERE was much sadness in Offaly and his native Galway when the death was announced last week of retired Garda Superintendent, Gerry Murray, Tullamore.

The deceased passed away at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore following a short illness.

A native of Ballymacward, Ballinasloe, Gerry had lived in Tullamore for the past four decades and was deeply immersed in the community life of his adopted town and county.

He was a committed member of the Friends of Tullamore Hospital, Tullamore Show and of the Offaly Cancer Support Support, Dóchas.

From the very first day that Gerry joined An Garda Siochána his life was very active and interesting.

His first posting was on border duty during the Troubles in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

He served in the four provinces of Ireland and spent time in Newport, Co Tipperary, where poteen-making was popular.

While stationed in Portlaoise, he was in charge of Garda Security at Portlaoise Jail.

He spent most of his career in Offaly and Tullamore and was involved in many high-profile investigations.

He was blessed with an outgoing and good-humoured nature and made many friends among his Garda colleagues and the wider public in his adopted Offaly.

In a tribute on Facebook this week, Michael Connolly from Rahan wrote: “Gerry made his home in Tullamore for over 40 years and served in every position as a Garda.

I will never forget just 42 years ago on Sunday night, 26th November 1978 when my brother in law Patrick Guinan, his two sons Joseph, aged 7, Mervyn, aged 5, along with neighbour David Finnamore all died in the Grand Canal, Rahan after their car skidded into the icy waters.. Gerry that night waded into the icy waters bravely and unselfishly to remove there perished bodies from the car. An unreal sight which will never be forgotten in our locality.”

Deceased's remains reposed at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday with Rosary that evening. The removal took place from his home on Saturday morning to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh for Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining (old) cemetery.

Gerry was pre deceased by his infant son Brian and brother Fr Nicholas (Columban Fathers) and is survived by wife, Eileen, daughter Maeve, sons Declan and Gerard to whom the deepest sympathy is extended.

Sympathy is also extended to son-in-law Aidan McGovern, daughters-in-law Úna Mitchell and Patricia McDonnell, his much loved grandchildren Eanna, Liadhan, Fionnán, Clodagh, Áine, Tom, Ronan, Evelyn, Andrew, Aisling, Paddy, Gerry and Frank, his brother Pat Joe, sisters Kathleen (Raftery), Margaret (Oliver), and Mary (O'Mahony), brothers-in-law Paddy and Shane, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his Garda colleagues and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.