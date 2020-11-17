Offaly secondary school students fundraise for Donal Walsh Foundation

Class TYD from St. Brendan's Community School, Birr recently fundraised for the ‘Donal Walsh Live Life Foundation’ and completed a 12km sponsored walk in the splendid autumnal grounds, of Birr Castle Demesne. Live Life supports teenage mental health organisations and works to improve facilities for teenagers suffering with cancer in hospitals.



The walk was to take place in Slieve Bloom Mountains but due to Covid restrictions had to be changed to the Castle Demesne. The group along with their leader Ms Jane McCarthy were blessed with the weather and a great mornings exercise was had by all. In addition, they had the reward of knowing, they were helping a great cause. Well done to all concerned and a massive thank you to their many sponsors.



