Appeal to brighten one Offaly town for Christmas

In a year that will be remembered for throwing our lives into chaos with Covid 19, a group in one Offaly town believe that lighting up their town for Christmas is more important than in any other year and they are appealing for people to support their fundraising drive.

Organisers of the Christmas lights in Banagher will begin to put up the lights in the coming weeks and are getting an additional large tree to add to the lovely lights that many of you complimented last year.

"We anticipate that it will cost approx. €3,500 to cover all costs from insurance, replacement and installation costs this year but are confident that we will be able to fundraise this money."

"While we fully understand that this has been a very difficult year financially for some individuals we are asking people in the area to make a contribution towards off-setting the cost for 2020. Should you wish to make a donation, envelopes are available in the Post Office as well as Paul Flynn’s and John Feeney’s shops."

According to organisers, having the town "bright and welcoming for Christmas" has never been more important and asked people to support the fundraising drive and thanked everyone for their continued support.