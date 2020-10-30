Car access to Phoenix Park to be restricted during Level 5 lockdown

The Office of Public Works has confirmed the weekend closure of the vehicular side gates of Dublin's Phoenix Park for the duration of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

The Office of Public Works confirmed the news following a request from An Garda Síochána.

The perimeter side gates of the Phoenix Park will close to vehicular traffic for the next five weekends - Saturdays and Sundays - only.

In effect, the gates will close as normal at 11pm on Fridays and reopen at 7am on the Mondays for the duration of the Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

The decision is made in the interest of public safety for users of the Phoenix Park and will be monitored by An Garda Síochána and the OPW.

The closures will impact the following gates:

Ashtown Gate

Cabra Gate

North Circular Road Gate

Islandbridge Gate

Chapelizod Gate

Knockmaroon Gate

Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained at all gates. Access for vehicular traffic will be maintained through Castleknock and Parkgate Street Entrances over each of the weekends.

The Office of Public Works encourages all visitors to the Phoenix Park to comply with the 5-kilometre travel restrictions, to choose sustainable transport to the Park, to park responsibly and to respect fellow users of the Park by maintaining social distancing.