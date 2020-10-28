Woman for trial in Offaly accused of handling stolen BMW jeep

The book of evidence was served on a woman charged with a number of offences relating to stolen property when she appeared at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

On March 9, 2019, Monika Tanasauskaite, Hilltop Monasteroris, Edenderry, was allegedly handling stolen property knowing the items to be stolen.

Items are alleged to have included a builder's trailer worth €2,000, a Yamaha outboard engine and an MPG lawn mower valued at approximately €2,650, Milwaukee power tools and a CE socket set valued at €1,485.98, a Stihl hedge trimmer valued at €350 and a black BMW X5 Jeep valued at €10,000.

Monika Tanasauskaite will be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit court on November 17, 2020.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said she may be sent forward on a signed plea and she will be remanded on continuing bail under the same conditions as previously agreed.

The defendant was granted free legal aid. She also requested that the book of evidence be translated into Lithuanian. Judge Staines said she would take note of her request.

Judge Staines told Ms Tanasauskaite if she intended to call an alibi then she must do so within 14 days of last Wednesday's date.