Suspended sentence for man with 19 previous convictions

THE managing director of a company with 19 previous convictions was handed down a suspended sentence at last week's Tullamore district court.



Eoghan Mellette (45) Lissanisky, Clara, was in breach of two previous disqualifications from 2018 when he was stopped by Sgt Elliffe on June 16, 2020 on the Clara road, Kilbeggan.

Mr Mellette was driving a vehicle without a driving licence or insurance.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Mellette had been living with his partner and was in a fractious relationship. He said it was during Covid in June and he had been trying to keep things together.

He moved to Dublin on June 18 and secured a house there. Since then he has become the managing director of a company in Dublin working in construction. He is being driven to work.

Mr Farrelly said Eoghan Mellette appreciated that Judge Staines would have to consider a sentence but he now has a number of people depending on him. He is not driving anymore, Mr Farrelly said.

On the charge of no insurance Judge Staines imposed a three month sentence, but she suspended it for one year. In addition she disqualified him for 6 years.