Three charged with committing violent disorder

THREE men charged with committing violent disorder had their cases adjourned to November, 11 next for service of the books of evidence.



Frank Power (36) 104, Arden View, Tullamore, is charged with the offence which is alleged to have taken place on April 9,2020 at Arden View, Tullamore.

Also charged was Sean Power (18) 119, Arden View, Tullamore, who is alleged to have damaged the back window of a car intending to damage such property. He is also charged with violent disorder,

Mark Power, (41) 119, Arden View, Tullamore is charged with committing violent disorder and with threatening to use unlawful violence.

The three men were remanded on continuing bail until their next court date in November.

