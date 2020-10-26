The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a mix of dry and showery weather with temperatures reaching into the low to mid teens.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for sunny spells and scattered showers across the country in the morning, occasionally heavy, but these showers will gradually die out through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds, easing later.

On Monday night, rain will develop in the southwest and will spread to all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest early in the night. Southerly winds will increase fresh and gusty.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for rain to gradually clear eastwards in the morning. Sunny spells will follow but showers will develop in the west and south towards evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds. On Tuesday night, showers will continue in coastal counties of the west and south. It will be drier elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a bright day with sunshine and showers, these mainly over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. On Wednesday night, heavy rain will develop in the southwest and will spread across the country overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mild, breezy and wet day with spells of rain in all areas. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds. On Thursday night, rain will continue in many areas.

Friday will continue mild with further spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that the weather will continue mild and unsettled over the weekend with spells of heavy rain or showers and with strong winds at times.