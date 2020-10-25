Square in Tullamore in line for major facelift

A square in Tullamore is set to receive a major facelift.

Offaly County Council was recently allocated €40,000 under the town and village renewal scheme, for enhancement work to Millenium Square on Main Street in Tullamore.

The money will be spent on a deep clean of the square. Some of the paving will be replaced and an ''attractive urban seated/garden area will be provided.''

This will give an additional outdoor gathering space for Tullamore town. ''It will also complement the new pedestrian bridge in the area,'' said Director of Services Tom Shanahan.

In Daingean €40,000 was allocated for the rejuvenation of Daingean Square, including a deep clean, footpath resurfacing, urban seating and planters and the provision of additional seating in adjacent green amenity space to create safe, public gathering areas.

A total of €25,000 went to Clara to enhance a river amenity by providing additional seating, resurfacing of stony pathways, improved entrance accessibility, landscaping and refurbishment of the pedestrian bridge over the River Brosna.

Ferbane received €25,000 for the provision of a “Chill & Chat” pop up urban garden in the town centre of Ferbane where people can enjoy social interaction in a safe outdoor space while observing social distancing protocols.

A sum of €25,000 was allocated to Ballycumber to enhance a river amenity area in the village by providing additional seating, upgrading of canopied seating area, improved entrance accessibility and repair of a pathway to facilitate safe outdoor gatherings.

Geashill received €25,000 to enhance two outdoor amenities including a picnic amenity area and the Glebe Walking Trail by providing additional seating and picnic tables and promote their use by providing heritage signage.

Further countywide funding of €25,000 was granted to support businesses to assist with increasing capacity for customers and queueing by providing weather proofing for outdoor areas, outdoor furniture and utilising unused space.