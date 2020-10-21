No reply from HSE on proposed Birr Primary Care plans, councillors told

The Health Service Executive (HSE) hasn't yet responded to the local authority on the future of the proposed Birr primary care centre and other queries relating to the provision of services.

Raising the issue at a recent meeting of Birr Muncipal District, Cllr John Clendennen asked for an update on the plans for a primary care centre in Birr and whether there had been correspondence from the HSE on the matter.

“We are living with Covid-19 and we need clarity on how things are operating in the future, if the cases continue to rise. We have to see which services are being affected. We also need to meet with all the stakeholders urgently and this should be done before the next meeting. We need to organise this as soon as possible.”

Ann Dillon, Director of Services, confirmed to the Fine Gael councillor that the HSE had not “responded to their correspondence yet” but that the local authority would follow this up again “to get a response from them”.