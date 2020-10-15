Alleged assault by Offaly teenager must go to Circuit Court

JUDGE Catherine Staines ruled that an alleged assault by a teenager was too serious for the District Court and must be brought before the Circuit Court.

The young male, aged 16, appeared at Tullamore District Court accused of assaulting a man, causing him harm, at a location in Offaly on April 9 last.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, also faces charges of violent disorder and possession of a weapon.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner asked that the prosecution remain in the District Court because the accused was still 15 at the time of the alleged offence and because there were older co-defendants.

Judge Staines said she could not accept jurisdiction because of the seriousness of the charge and because it was not an allegation of a minor offence which could be tried summarily, despite the defendant's age.

On the application of Offaly state solicitor Sandra Mahon she adjourned the prosecution to November 4 next for service of a book of evidence.