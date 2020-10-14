Gardai continue appeal for information after cyclist hit by car in Offaly

Local Gardai continue to appealing for witnesses to a serious accident which has left a man in his 60s with serious injuries when he was hit by a car while cycling in Birr.

Birr Gardai attended the scene of the incident that occurred in the Syngefield area of Birr at approximately on Sunday, October 11 last.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, before being transferred to Beaumount Hospital, Dublin where his conditions is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road was closed for several hours.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or any road users, who may have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 .