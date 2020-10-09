EXPLAINER: What are the Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions that come into place this week?

What does Level 3 mean in terms of restrictions?

READ MORE:Ireland is going to LEVEL 3 of Covid-19 restrictions

LEVEL 3

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden

Visitors from one other household only OR your own household only.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

These can open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Additional restrictions for indoor dining.

Wet pubs

Additional restrictions.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open but services limited to residents.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel

Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.