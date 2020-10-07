'Obi one, criminals nil' - Revenue detector dog uncovers huge haul of illegal cigarettes

As a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Obi, Revenue officers seized 40,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The seizure occurred when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a UK national who had disembarked a flight from Bodrum, Turkey.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘L&M Red’ and ‘Chesterfield’ have an estimated retail value of €27,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €21,300.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.