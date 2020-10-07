Irish Heritage School shout for memories from Birr residents

The Irish Heritage School is calling on Birr residents to send them their memories of John's Hall and the old Town Council offices building.

The IHS would like to collaborate with the people of Birr on piecing together the community use of both buildings to create a virtual exhibition.

John's Hall was built in 1833 with a design from the Temple at Illissus. This is a memorial building to honour John Clere Parsons, son to the 2nd Earl of Rosse. The IHS is currently renovating John's Hall and they are keeping as many of the original features as possible. But, they will have a number of questions around the buildings.

They are currently looking for photos and memories of both John's Hall and the Old Town Council buildings and are asking people to share them with the IHS.

You can watch 'John's Hall call out to Birr residents' on YouTube where you will get an insight into the restoration project of John's Hal while requests for any memories, images or social history can be sent to irishheritageschool@gmail.com.

Watch here for more information.