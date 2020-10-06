Ireland at Level 3 - No more important time to take care of your mental health

The global pandemic has been a worrying time for us all. The uncertainty and danger encompassing us in our everyday lives have taken its toll on the majority, and minding our mental health is as, if not more, important than ever before.

Covid-19 has affected all aspects of our lives and between the constant case figures, escalating restrictions and general doom and gloom, the pandemic can feel never-ending. Not only is it impacting our physical health but it is taking its toll on some people's mental health too.

As if the threat of a new virus wasn’t scary enough, many people are also facing stressful life challenges. Lots of people who were working in pubs and restaurants or who are self-employed have lost jobs or had their incomes cut.

For those fortunate to have continued in their jobs, the working week looks very different. The novelty of working from home for many has slowly evaporated. Zoom calls and group chats plugged a gap for a while, but now people yearn for the casual ‘watercooler’ chitter-chatter that they once did their earnest to avoid.

Social distancing and self-isolating mean avoiding seeing friends and family and many people are worried about vulnerable loved ones.

Staying at home, social distancing and self-isolating are crucial in stopping the spread of Covid-19, but they can have knock-on effects for us psychologically. So, what can we do to support our mental well-being during this time?

