Jobs boost as Offaly firm secures major UK contract

Offaly is in line for a jobs boost as a local firm has secured a major UK contract.

Local engineering firm McDonald International has secured the contract which will result in a welcome jobs boost for Tullamore.

Up to 20 positions will be created at the plant which already employs 51 at its Cappincur base.

At a time of seemingly constant bad news stories, McDonald International, is ‘bucking the trend’.

The high-profile project involves designing and installing a fully automated system to annually process 150,000 tonnes of recyclable waste. This will secure existing employment at the facility and promises additional opportunities.

McDonald International is locally known as a manufacturer of equipment for the quarrying and concrete industries. However, over the past fifteen years they have added a new string to their bow and have forged a reputation for delivering high quality systems to recycle waste.

Commenting after securing this contract, John McDonald said, ''we entered the UK waste equipment market as a relative unknown about fifteen years ago and have now become one of the market leaders in this industry. This is the largest such project to be procured in the UK waste industry over the past five years and is, in fact, the largest project we have ever undertaken in our forty five year history.

"This success has been the culmination of many months of hard work by our loyal staff and I would like to thank them for their continuing efforts. Our competitors are primarily U.S, British and European equipment manufacturers and, I suppose, it’s always good to beat the competition and to ‘fly the flag’ for Irish design and manufacturing.’

‘I know people are struggling at the moment and the news is full of doom and gloom. But, I’m a firm believer in perseverance and if we can all pull together we’ll come out the other side. I hope our bit of good news will give local people a lift. I’m very proud of Offaly, the people of Offaly and what we can achieve.''

McDonald International is now recruiting for several positions including design and manufacturing staff. Inquiries should be sent to reception@mcdonaldint.com