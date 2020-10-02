Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this October

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@iconicnews.ie

Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this October

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October.

Another month down, and with it comes a whole new batch of TV shows, movies and documentaries arriving to the popular streaming platform.

From 'David Attenborough: Life On Our Planet' to 'The Trial of The Chicago 7', there's something for everyone. 

If you've already worked your way through the bulk of what's currently on offer (like the rest of us), well then here's the list of everything due to be added to the platform's bulging catalogue across the month of October:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood  01/10/20

Bom Dia, Verônica  01/10/20

Song Exploder  02/10/20

EMILY IN PARIS  02/10/20

Private Lives  07/10/20

To the Lake  07/10/20

Deaf U  09/10/20

The Haunting of Bly Manor  09/10/20

Social Distance   15/10/20

La Révolution  16/10/20

You Me Her: Season 5   22/10/20

Move 23/10/20

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3  16/10/20

Alguien tiene que moris    16/10/20

Grand Army  16/10/20

Dream Home Makeover   16/10/20

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3  21/10/20

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness   22/10/20

Perdida  23/10/20

Barbarians  23/10/20

The Queen's Gambit 23/10/20

Suburra: Season 3   30/10/20

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4   30/10/20


NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Start-Up 

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) 01/10/20

Vampires vs. the Bronx   02/10/20

The Binding  02/10/20

Ahí te encargo  02/10/20

Òlòtūré   02/10/20

Hubie Halloween   07/10/20

The Forty-Year-Old Version   09/10/20

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting   15/10/20

Love Like the Falling Rain   15/10/20

The Trial of the Chicago 7   16/10/20

Rebecca   21/10/20

Cadaver   22/10/20 

Over the Moon   23/10/20

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight   28/10/20

You Animal!  29/10/20

Holidate  28/10/20

Bronx  30/10/20

His House   30/10/20

The Day of the Lord   30/10/20


NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer  13/10/20

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine   27/10/20


NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Dick Johnson Is Dead   02/10/20

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet  04/10/20

Bigflo & Oli: Presque Trop  08/10/20

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky   14/10/20

Rooting for Roona   15/10/20

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada   27/10/20

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2  19/10/20

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb  28/10/20

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep13 & 14

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3   01/10/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween  02/10/20

StarBeam: Halloween Hero   06/10/20 

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio    09/10/20  

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters   09/10/20

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3  12/10/20  

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef  13/10/20

Pups  Academy: Season 2  16/10/20

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3   16/10/20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection  20/10/20 

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4   27/10/20


NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Blood of Zeus  27/10/20 

Films Coming To Netflix In October

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

About Time (2013)

Addams Family Value (1993)

American Gangster (2007)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Doom (2005)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gangster Squad (2013)

His House (2020)

Holidate (2020)

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Notting Hill (1999)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Over the Moon (2020)

Paranormal Activity 2/3/4/Ghost Dimension

Problem Child (1990)

Rampage (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Rebecca (2020)

Selma (2014)

Super 8 (2011)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Bourne Collection

The Conjuring (2013)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)